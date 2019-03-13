Motocoin Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (MOTO)

Motocoin (CURRENCY:MOTO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Motocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Motocoin has a total market capitalization of $595,701.00 and $0.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Motocoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Motocoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00389707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.52 or 0.01679415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00234036 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026129 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Motocoin Profile

MOTO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. The official website for Motocoin is motocoin.org. Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_.

Motocoin Coin Trading

Motocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Motocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Motocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Motocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Motocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Motocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.