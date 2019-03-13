Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,649 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Murphy USA worth $31,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in Murphy USA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 36,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Murphy USA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,068,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 28,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 22,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Murphy USA by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.75. Murphy USA Inc has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $88.34.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

