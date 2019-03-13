Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) Stake Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 350.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Friday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE MUSA traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.13. 23,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,365. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.75. Murphy USA Inc has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.26). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/murphy-usa-inc-musa-stake-increased-by-texas-permanent-school-fund.html.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.