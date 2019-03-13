Naked Brand Group (NAKD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,610,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the previous session’s volume of 493,623 shares.The stock last traded at $0.43 and had previously closed at $0.34.
Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Naked Brand Group had a negative return on equity of 411.82% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter.
About Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD)
Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.
