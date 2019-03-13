Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,610,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the previous session’s volume of 493,623 shares.The stock last traded at $0.43 and had previously closed at $0.34.

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Naked Brand Group had a negative return on equity of 411.82% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Naked Brand Group (NAKD) Sees Large Volume Increase” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/naked-brand-group-nakd-sees-large-volume-increase.html.

About Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.