National Health Investors (NHI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2019

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NHI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp set a $65.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.14.

NYSE NHI opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 17.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.51. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $84.57.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.16 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 52.38% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $92,165.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin Sallee Gaines sold 10,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $860,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,231.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,432 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,382,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,484,000 after purchasing an additional 76,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in National Health Investors by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,382,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,484,000 after purchasing an additional 76,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,508,000 after purchasing an additional 71,399 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,125,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in National Health Investors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

