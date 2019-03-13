National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 29th

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 29.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

NYSE:NSA opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.51). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $89.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 669 self storage properties located in 34 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 42.5 million rentable square feet.

