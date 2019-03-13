Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 64.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,301 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Finally, McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $128.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $107.34 and a 52-week high of $135.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

