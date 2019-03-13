Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $112.40 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.72 and a 52 week high of $118.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/natixis-advisors-l-p-grows-position-in-ishares-sp-500-value-etf-ive.html.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.