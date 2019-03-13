Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 345 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,199,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $522,647,000 after purchasing an additional 125,249 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,229,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,623,000 after purchasing an additional 327,768 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,394,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,848,000 after purchasing an additional 629,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 962,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,735,000 after purchasing an additional 37,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 618,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,160,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. CIBC upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,150 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $1,882,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 20,850 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $2,498,455.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,224.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,327 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $121.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.72%.

Carlisle Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

