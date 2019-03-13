Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 505 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Targa Resources by 800.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Targa Resources by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Targa Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $59.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 203.00 and a beta of 2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 1,820.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $55.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

