Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,200 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 93,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregg J. Mollins sold 49,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $4,403,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David H. Hannah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $2,137,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,562 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,058. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RS. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

RS opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $97.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

