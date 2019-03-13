Neon Therapeutics (NTGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NTGN opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Neon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neon Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) by 127.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Neon Therapeutics worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

