Neovasc (NVCN) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC)’s share price was down 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 4,785,451 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 1,865,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVCN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neovasc stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 704,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 3.62% of Neovasc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

