Neuburgh Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $48.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

