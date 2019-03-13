Neuburgh Advisers LLC Boosts Position in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,718 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 340.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,306,554 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,590,507,000 after buying an additional 15,701,069 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8,562.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,498,242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,434,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,769,668 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,415,007,000 after buying an additional 1,059,509 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,972,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $346,418,000 after buying an additional 855,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $189,119,000 after buying an additional 732,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

In other news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $291,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,863.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $235,862.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,528.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.82.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

