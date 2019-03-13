Neuburgh Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Gap Inc (GPS)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 44,098 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,822,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $802,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,822,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $802,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $410,149,000 after purchasing an additional 249,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,954,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $359,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 456.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,883,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $285,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Standpoint Research cut shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of GAP to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NYSE GPS opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gap Inc has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. GAP had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

In other GAP news, EVP Julie Gruber sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $185,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 11,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $311,863.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

