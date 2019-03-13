New Fortress Energy (NFE) versus National Fuel Gas (NFG) Head to Head Analysis

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) and National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares New Fortress Energy and National Fuel Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Fortress Energy N/A N/A N/A National Fuel Gas 17.77% 15.26% 4.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for New Fortress Energy and National Fuel Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Fortress Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75 National Fuel Gas 0 1 1 0 2.50

New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus target price of $20.29, indicating a potential upside of 69.19%. Given New Fortress Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe New Fortress Energy is more favorable than National Fuel Gas.

Dividends

National Fuel Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. New Fortress Energy does not pay a dividend. National Fuel Gas pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend for 48 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Fortress Energy and National Fuel Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Fortress Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Fuel Gas $1.59 billion 3.27 $391.52 million $3.34 18.07

National Fuel Gas has higher revenue and earnings than New Fortress Energy.

Summary

National Fuel Gas beats New Fortress Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York. New Fortress Energy LLC is a subsidiary of Fortress Investment Group LLC.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States. As of September 30, 2018, it had proved developed and undeveloped reserves of 27,663 thousand barrels of oil and 2,357,342 million cubic feet of natural gas. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation and storage services through an integrated gas pipeline system extending from southwestern Pennsylvania to the New York-Canadian border, and eastward to Ellisburg and Leidy, Pennsylvania; and owns and operates 28 underground natural gas storage fields, as well as 3 other underground natural gas storage fields. This segment also transports natural gas for National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, as well as for other utilities, industrial companies, and power producers in New York State; and owns and operates the Empire Pipeline, a 266-mile pipeline system. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region. The Utility segment sells natural gas or provides natural gas transportation services to approximately 750,200 customers in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Jamestown, New York; and Erie and Sharon, Pennsylvania. The Energy Marketing segment markets natural gas to industrial, wholesale, commercial, public authority, and residential customers primarily in western and central New York, and northwestern Pennsylvania. As of September 30, 2018, the company also owned approximately 94,000 acres of timber property; and managed approximately 3,000 additional acres of timber cutting rights. National Fuel Gas Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

