New Fortress Energy’s (NFE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

In related news, CEO Wesley R. Edens bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C. William Griffin bought 64,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $883,097.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

