New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Copa were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Copa by 16.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPA shares. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Copa to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Copa stock opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $67.38 and a 52-week high of $140.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $656.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.29 million. Copa had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.29%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.37%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-reduces-holdings-in-copa-holdings-s-a-cpa.html.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.