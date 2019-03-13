News Corp (NWSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWSA. Citigroup upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signition LP grew its position in shares of News by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Signition LP now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of News by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of News by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 43,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

NWSA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.74. 2,729,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,604. News has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. News had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that News will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

