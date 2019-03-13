NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 64.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $897.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.67). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $39.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/nexpoint-residential-trust-inc-nxrt-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-28.html.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.