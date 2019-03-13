Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,729 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.24% of Nexstar Media Group worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12-month low of $60.30 and a 12-month high of $105.97.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $798.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.08%.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

