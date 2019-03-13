Nio Inc – (NIO) Stake Lessened by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,707 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in NIO were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth $105,000. 15.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a PE ratio of -0.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on NIO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.70 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, 86 Research assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities.

