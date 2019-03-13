Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Stake Boosted by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 228.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,883,465 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700,096 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $72,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 5,125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,365,048 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,352,556,000 after buying an additional 42,535,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,195,707 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $622,749,000 after buying an additional 256,526 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,861,163 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $494,709,000 after buying an additional 8,690,774 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,419,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $270,511,000 after buying an additional 3,881,212 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,152 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $115,802,000 after buying an additional 528,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBL opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NBL shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.17 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 24th. UBS Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.

In other news, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 16,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $379,149.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $212,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

