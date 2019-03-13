Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.98 Million Stake in Pentair PLC (PNR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 59,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Pentair by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

In other news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,287 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $48,404.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Karl R. Frykman sold 10,241 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $422,748.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,002.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,794 shares of company stock valued at $482,559. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $73.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $740.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.74 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

PNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.98 Million Stake in Pentair PLC (PNR)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-has-2-98-million-stake-in-pentair-plc-pnr.html.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.