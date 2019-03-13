Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CNB Bank increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.70, for a total transaction of $798,684.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Leombruno sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total value of $139,199.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,746. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PH stock opened at $171.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $140.82 and a one year high of $193.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.63.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

