Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,089 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.54% of Avaya worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avaya by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 59,489 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Avaya by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Avaya by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Avaya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Loews Corp raised its position in Avaya by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVYA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

AVYA opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.50 million. Avaya had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 16.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

