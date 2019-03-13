Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,865 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $31,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 26.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 23.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 26.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $675,209.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,779.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.03%.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/nomura-holdings-inc-decreases-stake-in-morgan-stanley-ms.html.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.