Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,266,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,287,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.2% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 954 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.33, for a total transaction of $409,580.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,635.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,648 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.97, for a total value of $2,151,718.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,623 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $439.98 on Wednesday. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $335.29 and a 1 year high of $457.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($3.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.28. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.08%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $454.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $477.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equinix from $467.00 to $474.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/nomura-holdings-inc-raises-stake-in-equinix-inc-eqix.html.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.