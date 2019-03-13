Nomura Raises Momo (MOMO) Price Target to $47.00

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) had its price objective increased by Nomura from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, TH Capital lowered their price target on shares of Momo to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

MOMO traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $37.39. 85,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.15. Momo has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $54.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $559.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.45 million. Momo had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.77%. Momo’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Momo by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Momo by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Momo during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Momo during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Momo by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

