Nordson (NDSN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. DA Davidson downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. CIBC upgraded Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on Nordson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.57.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $132.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Nordson has a 1-year low of $110.16 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.21). Nordson had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $497.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $1,318,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.98, for a total value of $551,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,429 shares of company stock worth $8,806,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 71.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after buying an additional 40,105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Nordson by 89.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 48.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 57.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 576,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,057,000 after purchasing an additional 209,141 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

