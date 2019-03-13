Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4,156.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,898,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,753 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 22.4% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 426.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.79.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.12. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $67.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 51.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.69%.

In related news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 17,762 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $782,771.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,653,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,931,547.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 1,169 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $52,254.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,671,406 shares in the company, valued at $119,411,848.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

