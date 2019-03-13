Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 29.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 33.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,838,000 after purchasing an additional 48,747 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 239.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 26.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $94,115.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total value of $858,075.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,554,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $179.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $127.79 and a 52 week high of $186.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.37.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

