Northern Trust Corp Acquires 196,844 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,194,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,844 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Nielsen worth $97,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLSN. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 193,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 138,393 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 91,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 178,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter.

NLSN stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $34.86.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Nielsen had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nielsen from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

