Northern Trust Corp Acquires 628,483 Shares of H & R Block Inc (HRB)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,052,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $102,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. H & R Block Inc has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.11.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,624.01% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is currently 33.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

