Northern Trust Corp Buys 13,233 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Wynn Resorts worth $106,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Capital International Investors increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,290,118 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 572,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,658 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $783,282,000 after purchasing an additional 441,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,850,529 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,251,608,000 after purchasing an additional 431,304 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 2,365.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 302,012 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,872,000 after purchasing an additional 289,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.94.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,900 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $2,346,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,510,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WYNN opened at $117.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.73. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $202.48.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The casino operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.87%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

