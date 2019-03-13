Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $332.47.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $305.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Drexel Hamilton set a $335.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $305,484.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,289 shares of company stock valued at $34,274,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.7% in the third quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 174.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $4.75 on Wednesday, hitting $279.92. The stock had a trading volume of 27,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,559. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $223.63 and a 12-month high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 41.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Northrop Grumman declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.