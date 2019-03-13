NorthWestern (NWE) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.02

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.02 and last traded at $70.45, with a volume of 9495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays set a $62.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.31.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $308.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

In other news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $112,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $154,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,962.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,156 shares of company stock valued at $411,430. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile (NYSE:NWE)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

