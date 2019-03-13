Novartis AG (NVS) Holdings Cut by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Cowen raised shares of Novartis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.94.

NVS stock opened at $90.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.20. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $72.30 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $207.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.09). Novartis had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.8646 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.33. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

