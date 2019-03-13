NOW (DNOW) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about NOW (NYSE:DNOW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NOW earned a media sentiment score of 0.69 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. NOW has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.39.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. NOW’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NOW will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

