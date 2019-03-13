NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of NRG Energy worth $10,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in NRG Energy by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie set a $48.00 price objective on NRG Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Shares of NRG opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.78. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $43.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 18,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $732,068.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Moser sold 34,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $1,311,136.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

