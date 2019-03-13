NRG Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NRG)

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 17,073 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,030% compared to the average daily volume of 1,511 call options.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.57. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $43.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie set a $48.00 price objective on NRG Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $43.00 target price on NRG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

In other news, EVP Christopher Moser sold 34,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $1,311,136.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 18,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $732,068.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

