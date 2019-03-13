NS Partners Ltd Sells 3,200 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

NS Partners Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 1.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 640.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $180.63 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $462.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $10.83. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $117.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. KeyCorp set a $200.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.07.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

