NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $144,000 Holdings in Kemper Corp (KMPR)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Kemper were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,324,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,773,000 after buying an additional 1,528,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,181,000 after buying an additional 1,236,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,185,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,181,000 after buying an additional 1,236,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,793,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,666,000 after buying an additional 884,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 6,538.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,628,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,604,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $79.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Kemper Corp has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

