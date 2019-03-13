NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $147,000 Holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 757.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 311.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,681,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,930,000 after buying an additional 1,273,152 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $16,500,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 682,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,919,000 after buying an additional 349,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,239,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,375,000 after buying an additional 327,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $5,807,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHSP. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $28,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,231.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.11 per share, for a total transaction of $45,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,231.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHSP opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

