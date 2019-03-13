NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Invests $162,000 in Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $46,736.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,648.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen bought 8,560 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $249,181.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,053.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 52,060 shares of company stock worth $1,538,702 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday. Citigroup set a $46.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

