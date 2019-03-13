NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Purchases Shares of 11,900 First Horizon National Corp (FHN)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the fourth quarter valued at $897,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 25,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 299,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Horizon National from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

NYSE:FHN opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. First Horizon National Corp has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $412.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

