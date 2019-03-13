Numis Securities Lowers HSBC (HSBA) Price Target to GBX 550

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “reduce” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HSBC from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on HSBC from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.69) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 665.81 ($8.70).

Shares of HSBC stock traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 621.30 ($8.12). The company had a trading volume of 9,811,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 618 ($8.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 798.60 ($10.44).

In other HSBC news, insider Marc Moses sold 223,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.18), for a total transaction of £1,400,067.78 ($1,829,436.53). Also, insider John Flint sold 72,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 622 ($8.13), for a total value of £453,867.18 ($593,057.86).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

