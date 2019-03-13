NuVasive (NUVA) Shares Gap Down to $55.28

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.26, but opened at $55.28. NuVasive shares last traded at $56.27, with a volume of 27711 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on NuVasive from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Get NuVasive alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/nuvasive-nuva-shares-gap-down-to-55-28.html.

About NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.