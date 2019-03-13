NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,146. NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

About NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

